May 2 Merck & Co Inc and Endocyte Inc
said they had stopped a late-stage trial of their
experimental ovarian cancer drug as it failed to improve
survival rates without the cancer worsening, sending Endocyte's
shares tumbling as much as 63 percent.
Vintafolide, Endocyte's lead drug, was recommended for
conditional approval in Europe in March but Friday's trial
failure could cast a shadow on the approval.
"Now, with this development, we think the chances of formal
approval are slim to none," Christopher Raymond, analyst at
Robert W. Baird, wrote in a note.
The drug is the only ovarian cancer treatment in advanced
trials for Merck, which is considered one of the forerunners in
cancer drug research along with Roche.
The European conditional approval, based on initial data, is
given to drugs when they treat serious conditions with no other
treatment options. The approval recommendation on March 21 had
nearly doubled Endocyte's share price.
The halted trial was testing vintafolide in ovarian cancer
patients who had received prior treatment.
The drug failed to improve progression-free survival rates,
and an independent safety committee reviewing the trial
recommended that it be halted.
However, the committee did not identify any safety concerns
for patients enrolled in the trial, the companies said in
separate statements on Friday.
The companies said they had notified study investigators to
suspend screening and dosing participants in the trial.
"We are reviewing and validating the data in collaboration
with Merck in order to gain a better understanding of the
interim trial results and make our formal decision regarding the
execution of the trial," Endocyte Chief Executive Ron Ellis said
in the statement.
Patients on the late-stage trial either received the drug in
combination with a chemotherapy drug, pegylated liposomal
doxorubicin (PLD), or a combination of PLD plus a placebo.
Baird's Raymond said that Friday's news can also raise
questions on Endocyte's entire technology platform.
The company's technology works by binding anti-cancer agents
to certain receptors on cancer cells, thereby improving their
efficacy.
Apart from vintafolide, which is also being tested in lung
and breast cancers, Endocyte is developing two more cancer drugs
based on the same technology.
Endocyte and Merck signed a $1 billion partnership for the
drug, also called Vynfinit, in April 2012.
Endocyte's shares were down 62 percent at $6.66 in late
morning trading on the Nasdaq. Merck was down about 2 percent at
$58.49.
