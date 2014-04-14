BRIEF-Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 16 percent and stock dividend of 3 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nnXbfZ) Further company coverage:
April 14 Merck & Co Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved its grass pollen allergy vaccine, Grastek, for patients aged 5 to 65.
The company, which developed the tablet-based drug with Denmark's ALK Abello, said it expects to launch the treatment in the United States by late April.
An advisory committee to the U.S. FDA had unanimously recommended the approval of the drug in December.
The immunotherapy treatment, which got regulatory approval in Canada in February, has been available in Europe since 2006 under the name Grazax.
Merck's stock closed at $55.57 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, March 19 United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare is in discussions with its banks to change some terms of a syndicated loan to counter difficult business conditions including delays to payments it is owed, sources familiar with the matter said.
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 310,234 dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWqi7t) Further company coverage: