Nov 5 Merck & Co Inc said a
comprehensive review it undertook showed that its controversial
feed additive Zilmax was safe when used according to its product
label.
Merck suspended sales of Zilmax in the United States and
Canada in August last year following concerns about animals
showing signs of distress after use of the weight-gain product.
A study published in March suggested that the number of U.S.
cattle deaths that may be linked to Zilmax are much higher than
the figures reported by the drug company to the federal
government.
Merck said on Wednesday that the review by its advisory
board was conducted after concerns that cattle could consume
more Zilmax than approved.
An updated Zilmax label, with a lower dose, was approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Merck Animal Health said.
Merck wants to feed Zilmax to 240,000 U.S. cattle to prove
it is safe. But giant meat processors like Cargill Inc
and Tyson Foods Inc don't want to touch animals fed with
the drug, Reuters reported in April.
Merck Animal Health also filed to update Zilmax's label in
Canada, it added.
Merck's shares were up 1.2 percent at $60.08 on the New York
Stock Exchange in early trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)