(New throughout, adds details, interview, adds byline)
By P.J. Huffstutter
Nov 5 Merck & Co. is taking steps to
resume sales of its controversial cattle feed additive Zilmax by
changing the way the drug is administered, hoping to recapture
some market share in the beef industry, where the U.S. herd has
the fewest animals in more than 60 years.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved
adjustments to the drug's label that would allow veterinarians
and feedlot operators to use a lower dose and alternative method
of feeding the drug to beef cattle, Merck said Wednesday.
The new "component feeding" option would allow Zilmax, which
can add up to 30 pounds of marketable meat to a 1,300-pound
steer, to be fed in one smaller daily ration, rather than
continually throughout the day, Merck nutritionist Dr. David
Yates told Reuters.
"We began working on this component feeding (label change)
several years ago," Yates said. The decision to do so was
prompted by cattle producers, he said, looking for more
"efficiency and convenience at a feedyard."
In August 2013, Merck suspended sales of Zilmax in the
United States and Canada amid concerns about animals showing
signs of distress after use of the weight-gain product.
A study published in March suggested that the number of U.S.
cattle deaths that may be linked to Zilmax was much higher than
the figures reported by the drug company to the federal
government.
U.S. regulators approved the label change on Friday, Yates
said. The label still allows the drug to be fed continually to
cattle.
Merck, which said Zilmax is safe if properly used, also
recently filed a proposed label update in Canada.
When Zilmax was pulled off the market, many U.S. feedlot
operators switched to ractopamine-based Optaflexx, made by Merck
rival Eli Lily & Co.'s Elanco Animal Health unit.
Elanco's patent on ractopamine has expired, and Zoetis Inc's
generic products are eating into Elanco's dominance.
Zoetis said on Tuesday that sales of livestock products grew
12 percent in the company's third-quarter, compared to the
year-ago period.
If Zilmax becomes available to U.S. feedlots again, it could
appeal to U.S. livestock industry scrambling for tonnage.
Beta-agonist drugs like Zilmax can produce extra meat from a
U.S. cattle herd fallen to its lowest point in 63 years.
Cargill Inc and Tyson Foods Inc, two of
the world's largest beef processors, have refused to accept
Zilmax-feed cattle since last year, following reports it may
cause lameness in animals. The companies could not immediately
be reached for comment on Merck's new dosage plan.
Merck also said Wednesday it has rolled out a mandatory
training program for Zilmax feeding. The company plans field
tests of the new "component feeding" program.
Merck shares were up 0.2 percent at $59.47 in midday
trading.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing
by David Gregorio)