March 13 Merck & Co Inc said it expected
to be denied U.S. approval for its sugammadex injection, after
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would conduct
additional site inspections related to a study of the drug.
The company said it now expected to receive a complete
response letter by April 22, when the FDA is expected to make
its final decision.
A meeting of an independent panel to the FDA scheduled for
March 18 to discuss the company's resubmitted marketing
application has been canceled, Merck said on Friday.
Sugammadex, which reverses the effects of muscle relaxants
after surgery, is already approved in more than 50 countries.
The FDA rejected the drug in 2008, citing concerns about a
possible association with allergic reactions and bleeding.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)