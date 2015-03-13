(Adds details on drug, FDA plans)
March 13 Merck & Co Inc said it expects
its long-delayed drug to reverse the effects of anesthesia to be
denied U.S. approval after U.S. regulators said they need to
conduct more site inspections related to a study of the drug.
Merck on Friday said it expects a so-called complete
response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by
April 22. Such letters indicate that the agency is unwilling to
approve a drug until certain conditions are met.
A March 18 meeting of an independent FDA medical advisory
panel to discuss the company's resubmitted marketing application
has been canceled, Merck said, adding that the company will
continue to work with the FDA as the agency completes its
review.
Sugammadex, which reverses the effects of muscle relaxants
after surgery, is already approved in more than 50 countries.
Cowen & Co, a brokerage, has estimated that sugammadex, if
approved in the United States, could capture annual sales of
$550 million by 2020, which would make it a moderate-sized
product for Merck. It is sold overseas under the brand name
Bridion.
It was developed by Schering Plough, a rival U.S. drugmaker
acquired by Merck in 2009, and has been billed by the drugmakers
for years as a potential major advance in speeding recovery of
patients from anesthesia.
The FDA rejected the injectable drug in 2008, citing
concerns about a possible association with allergic reactions
and bleeding.
