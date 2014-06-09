June 9 Merck & Co Inc said it would buy Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at about $3.85 billion to complement its hepatitis C portfolio.

Merck will pay $24.50 per share in cash - more than three times Idenix's Friday closing price.

The companies said they expect the transaction to close in the third quarter. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)