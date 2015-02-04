Feb 4 Merck & Co on Wednesday reported
slightly disappointing fourth quarter sales and predicted 2015
earnings below analyst forecasts, citing the negative impact of
the stronger dollar, as most of its U.S. rivals have done in
making their own cautious forecasts.
Merck said it expects full-year 2015 earnings of $3.32 to
$3.47 per share, excluding special items, with foreign exchange
factors crimping earnings by 27 cents per share. Wall Street had
predicted $3.49 per share.
The second-biggest U.S. drugmaker on Wednesday said it
earned $7.32 billion, or $2.54 per share, in the fourth quarter.
That compared with $781 million, or 26 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned 87 cents per
share. Analysts, on average, expected 85 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Company revenue of $10.48 billion trailed Wall Street
expectations of $10.5 billion, held back by lower sales of its
Remicade arthritis drug, now facing competition from cheaper
generics.
