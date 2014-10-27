BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
Oct 27 Merck & Co reported lower than expected third quarter revenue, hurt by sharply lower sales of its Gardasil vaccine against cervical cancer, but cost cuts enabled the company to beat earnings forecasts.
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker on Monday said it earned $895 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $1.12 billion, or 38 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, Merck earned 90 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 88 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson Editing by W Simon)
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket on Jet app Source text - (With a clear focus to continuously enhance guest experience, Jet Airways - India's full-service, premier international airline, announced a strategic association with ride-hailing major Uber. With this first-of-its kind initiative in the Indian aviation space, the airline will partner with Uber to offer its guests greater choice by facilitating thei
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)