By Ransdell Pierson
May 5 Merck & Co Inc on Thursday
reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by
disappointing sales of its Januvia diabetes treatment and
Remicade arthritis drug.
But the second-largest U.S. drugmaker beat first-quarter
earnings forecasts because of cost controls and a weakening
dollar, and it slightly raised its full-year profit outlook.
Combined sales of Januvia and a related combination medicine
called Janumet edged up 1 percent to $1.41 billion, $30 million
shy of Wall Street expectations. Demand for the drugs, Merck's
biggest franchise and former sparkplugs for company growth, has
waned due to new competition, including from Eli Lilly & Co's
Jardiance and other members of a family of medicines
called SGLT-2 inhibitors.
Remicade sales fell 30 percent to $349 million, $25 million
below forecasts. The injectable treatment for rheumatoid
arthritis faces escalating competition in Europe from cheaper
biosimilars.
A bright spot in the earnings report was Keytruda, a new
cancer treatment that works by taking the brakes off the immune
system. Its sales rose to $249 million from $83 million a year
earlier, slightly above expectations.
But Keytruda sales are ramping up more slowly than those of
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's similar new immuno-oncology
product called Opdivo, which also treats melanoma and lung
cancer and is being tested for an array of other types of
cancer. Its sales jumped to $704 million in the quarter.
For Merck, "pressure on important marketed products such as
Januvia and Remicade will likely limit near-term growth
opportunities" and offset faster-growing products like Keytruda,
Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan said in a research note.
Sales of animal health products were flat at $829 million,
about $20 million below Wall Street forecasts, but would have
risen 9 percent if not for the weakening dollar, which reduces
sales outside the United States, Merck said.
Total revenue slipped 1 percent to $9.31 billion, below the
average estimate of $9.46 billion among analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $1.12 billion, or 40 cents per share,
from $953 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Merck earned 89 cents per share,
beating Wall Street expectations by 4 cents.
Merck raised its full-year earnings forecast to a range of
$3.65 to $3.77 per share from its prior outlook of $3.60
to$3.75. It increased the low end of its sales forecast to $39.0
billion from $38.7 billion while keeping the top end at $40.2
billion.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)