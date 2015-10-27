Oct 27 Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc reported a near 5 percent drop in quarterly revenue as a strong dollar offset strong demand for its diabetes drugs.

The U.S. drugmaker's net income doubled to $1.83 billion, or 64 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $895 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $10.07 billion from $10.56 billion. Excluding the impact of a strong dollar revenue and other items, revenue would have risen 4 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)