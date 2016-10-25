Oct 25 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 19.6 percent rise
in quarterly net profit, driven primarily by higher demand for
its new cancer drug Keytruda.
Net income attributable rose to $2.18 billion, or 78 cents
per share, for the third quarter from $1.83 billion, or 64 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $10.54 billion from $10.07 billion.
Merck is betting on Keytruda to boost earnings as demand
wanes for its diabetes franchise, Januvia and a related
combination medicine called Janumet, and Remicade arthritis
drug.
The company said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approved Keytruda for use in certain previously
untreated lung cancer patients, making it the only approved
first-line treatment.
