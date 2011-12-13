TOKYO Dec 13 U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co will buy the global rights to develop and sell a Mochida Pharmaceutical Co's experimental medicine to treat Type-2 diabetes, the Japanese drugmaker said Tuesday.

The drug is in early stage development, a Mochida spokesman said but declined to provide further information on the drug. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Mochida said it retains the option to jointly develop and sell the drug in Japan.

Mochida's shares jumped 7.3 percent on the news against a 1.4 percent fall in the Nikkei average. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)