July 27 Merck & Co reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings despite the negative impact of the stronger dollar, with strong sales growth of its vaccines and treatments for diabetes and HIV.

The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker on Friday said it earned $1.79 billion, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $2.02 billion, or 65 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.05 per share. Analysts, on average, had expected $1.01 per share.

Company sales rose 1 percent to $12.31 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $12.15 billion.

(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)