July 27 Merck & Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings despite the negative
impact of the stronger dollar, with strong sales growth of its
vaccines and treatments for diabetes and HIV.
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker on Friday said it earned $1.79
billion, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter. That
compared with $2.02 billion, or 65 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.05 per share.
Analysts, on average, had expected $1.01 per share.
Company sales rose 1 percent to $12.31 billion, topping Wall
Street expectations of $12.15 billion.
