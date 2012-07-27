* Q2 profit $1.05/share ex-items vs. $1.01 Wall St view
* Q2 sales $12.31 billion, vs. $12.15 billion forecast
* Sticks to profit view despite drag of stronger dollar
* Shares rise 1.9 percent
By Ransdell Pierson
July 27 Merck & Co Inc reported
higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Friday despite
the negative impact of the stronger dollar, helped by
cost-cutting and sales growth from its vaccines and treatments
for diabetes and HIV.
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker, whose shares rose nearly 2 percent
in premarket trading, attributed the profit beat largely to a
$260 million decline in marketing and administrative expenses in
the quarter, along with strong sales of key products.
The company is girding for the U.S. patent expiration next
month on its biggest product, $5 billion-a-year asthma drug
Singulair, which will open the floodgates to cheaper generics.
Analysts expect the pill to swiftly lose as much as two-thirds
of its sales and hurt Merck's results for the rest of the year
and well into 2013.
Merck is counting on its respected pipeline of experimental
drugs to come through and help offset the vanishing Singulair
sales. Over the next 18 months, it aims to seek six drug
approvals, including marketing applications for new types of
therapies for insomnia and osteoporosis.
ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said quarterly results
were "very good," driven by surprisingly strong sales.
"But this really isn't an earnings story, (but) more of an
emerging pipeline story against the backdrop of low investor
expectations," he wrote in a research note.
Merck said it had earned $1.79 billion, or 58 cents per
share, in the second quarter, compared with $2.02 billion, or 65
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.05 per share.
Analysts on average expected $1.01.
Sales rose 1 percent to $12.31 billion, topping estimates of
$12.15 billion. They would have risen 5 percent if not for the
stronger dollar, which lowers the value of sales in overseas
markets.
Despite the negative impact of foreign exchange, Merck
affirmed its full-year earnings forecast of $3.75 to $3.85 per
share, excluding special items. That compares with last year's
profit of $3.77.
Singulair sales rose 6 percent in the second quarter to
$1.43 billion. Sales of diabetes drug Januvia, Merck's
fastest-growing product in the past few years, soared 36 percent
to $1.06 billion, while a related treatment called Janumet rose
28 percent to $411 million.
Sales of HIV treatment Isentress rose 18 percent to $398
million. But sales of blood pressure treatment Cozaar, which
recently lost patent protection, tumbled 17 percent to $337
million.
Merck shares rose 1.9 percent to $44.16 in premarket
trading.
