BRIEF-KyungdongPharm receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 7, for intermediate product for saxagliptin manufacturing and the method thereof
July 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cancelled an advisory committee meeting set for Thursday to discuss Merck & Co's sugammadex, a drug designed to reverse the effects of muscle-relaxants used during surgery.
The FDA declined to say why the meeting had been cancelled, referring questions to Merck. A spokeswoman for Merck did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking comment.
Sugammadex is the first in a new class of drugs, known as selective relaxant binding agents, that are designed to reverse the effects of the muscle-relaxants rocuronium and vecuronium.
Merck acquired sugammadex when it bought Schering-Plough for $41 billion in 2009. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Says it received patent on March 7, for intermediate product for saxagliptin manufacturing and the method thereof
March 8 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* DSM and Evonik establish joint venture for Omega-3 fatty acids from natural marine algae for animal nutrition