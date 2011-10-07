* Combines Januvia with simvastatin in single tablet
* Combo therapy to lower blood sugar and cholesterol
* FDA approves several dosages
* Merck shares up 1.5 percent at $31.88
By Alina Selyukh
Oct 7 U.S. health regulators approved a new
combination therapy for type 2 diabetes from Merck & Co
(MRK.N), the first to combine a diabetes drug with
cholesterol-lowering medicine in one tablet.
Merck's new drug Juvisync combines the drugmaker's diabetes
medicine Januvia, which helps lower high blood sugar levels,
with simvastatin, a commonly prescribed statin that helps lower
cholesterol alongside diet and exercise.
About 20 million Americans have type 2 diabetes, and many
of them also have high cholesterol levels. The conditions can
lead to increased risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease
and blindness, especially if left untreated or poorly treated,
the Food and Drug Association said.
For Merck, this is a chance to boost sales of Januvia,
generically known as sitagliptin, whose sales rose 30 percent
to $779 million in the second quarter.
The American Diabetes Association guidelines recommend
statin therapy for anyone who has both diabetes and
cardiovascular disease, regardless of cholesterol levels. They
also recommend statins for anyone older than 40 with diabetes
and with cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as high
blood pressure.
Merck's experts have estimated that 6 million to 8 million
of the type 2 diabetics who should be on a statin have not been
receiving that therapy -- a gap that the company hopes to fill
with the single-tablet Juvisync.
"Although clinical guidelines put people with diabetes at
the same risk level as those with coronary heart disease,
nearly 40 percent of eligible patients do not receive statin
treatment," Dr. Barry Goldstein, Merck's vice president for
diabetes and endocrinology, said in a statement. "We are proud
to bring forward a treatment option that can help address this
important health issue."
The FDA on Friday approved the combination in several
dosage strengths.
The most common side effects of Juvisync include upper
respiratory infection, stuffy or runny nose and sore throat,
headache, muscle and stomach pain, constipation and nausea,
regulators said.
Merck will now have to conduct a post-marketing clinical
trial to compare how Januvia lowers glucose alone compared to
its combination with simvastatin, the FDA said.
Merck's shares were up 1.5 percent at $31.88 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Approved in 2006, Januvia was the first FDA-backed member
of a new class of drugs called DPP-4 inhibitors that enhance
the body's ability to lower elevated blood sugar. It has
previously been coupled with another diabetes drug, metformin,
and sold under the brand name Janumet. Merck's second-quarter
sales of Janumet reached $321 million.
