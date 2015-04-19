By Deena Beasley
April 19 Merck & Co Inc said on Sunday
it has submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for its drug Keytruda as a treatment for advanced
non-small cell lung cancer, the most common form of the disease.
Keytruda, also known as pembrolizumab, is currently approved
by the FDA for patients with advanced melanoma who are no longer
responding to other therapies.
The drug is part of a new class designed to help the body's
own immune system fend off cancer by blocking a protein known as
Programmed Death receptor (PD-1), or a related target known as
PD-L1, used by tumors to evade disease-fighting cells.
Merck said the FDA submission is based on trial data in
patients for which testing showed that at least half of their
tumor cells contained PD-L1. Those trial results will be
presented later on Sunday at a meeting of the American
Association for Cancer Research in Philadelphia.
Keytruda was previously designated by the FDA as a
"breakthrough therapy" for advanced NSCLC. Merck said it is
seeking approval for use of the drug in patients whose disease
has worsened after treatment with chemotherapy or other
medications.
Merck also said a pre-marketing authorization was submitted
by Dako North America, a unit of Agilent Technologies Co,
for a companion test to diagnose patient levels of PD-L1.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Diane Craft)