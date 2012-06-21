June 21 Merck & Co Inc recalled a batch
of vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella after it
accidentally shipped doses to its U.S. customers before internal
company approval for market release, U.S. health regulators
said.
An investigation by Merck concluded that there were no
product safety, quality, or efficacy concerns associated with
the batch, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on its
website.
There would be no impact to the supply of the vaccine, and
Merck had contacted customers directly to provide instructions
on how to return the product, the statement said.
(Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)