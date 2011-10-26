Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
DARMSTADT, Germany Oct 26 Drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA lowered its full-year sales outlook on slow growth in demand for liquid crystals but reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens said 2011 sales should come in between 10 billion euros ($13.9 billion) and 10.2 billion. It had previously issued an upper end of that range of 10.4 billion euros.
The company confirmed it expected an operating result of about 1 billion euros in 2011 and an underlying core operating result of 2.25 billion.
Third-quarter net income rose 7.5 percent to 227 million euros, above the 188 million average estimate in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
