DARMSTADT, Germany Oct 26 Drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA lowered its full-year sales outlook on slow growth in demand for liquid crystals but reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens said 2011 sales should come in between 10 billion euros ($13.9 billion) and 10.2 billion. It had previously issued an upper end of that range of 10.4 billion euros.

The company confirmed it expected an operating result of about 1 billion euros in 2011 and an underlying core operating result of 2.25 billion.

Third-quarter net income rose 7.5 percent to 227 million euros, above the 188 million average estimate in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)