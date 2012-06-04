UPDATE 1-Japan's Kirin exits Brazil beer market with $706 mln sale of unit to Heineken
June 4 Merck & Co Inc said its experimental insomnia drug maintained effectiveness for twelve months in a late-stage study, the first sleep aid ever tested for a full year, and reaffirmed it plans in 2012 to seek marketing approval for the medicine.
Frank Clyburn, Merck's president of primary care medicine, said data from the study of suvorexant will be presented next week. The medicine works through a new mechanism of action.
Clyburn, speaking to the annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, said suvorexant is among six experimental drugs that Merck will submit to regulators for approval in 2012 and 2013.
The company needs big-selling new products to offset expected plunging sales of its flagship medicine, the $6 billion-a-year asthma treatment Singulair, which this summer begins facing competition from cheaper generics in the United States.
Merck plans this year to seek approval for Bridion -- a medicine to reverse the effects of anesthesia that has been delayed for several years by regulatory concerns.
It aims next year to seek approvals for oral osteoporosis treatment odanacatib and for Tredaptive, a drug to boost "good" HDL cholesterol that has also faced long delays because of safety concerns at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
In clinical trials, Tredaptive raised HDL levels by 20 percent, while cutting "bad" LDL cholesterol by 18 percent.
Clyburn declined to speculate when asked how significantly revenue from the new crop of medicines might make up for the loss of Singulair sales.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
NEW DELHI, Feb 13 A strike in the Indian capital by thousands of Uber and Ola drivers demanding better pay has paralysed the ride-hailing services that have grabbed business from traditional taxi and rickshaw operators with their cheaper fares.
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, denied on Monday that it was in touch with Germany's Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans.