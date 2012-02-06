Feb 6 Merck & Co Inc on Monday said it plans to file a new drug application this year with U.S. health authorities for its experimental treatment for insomnia.

Two pivotal Phase III trials for the drug suvorexant have been completed. Based on the positive results from these trials, Merck said it plans to file an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012.

Both late-stage studies were multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials that evaluated suvorexant compared with placebo in adults.

Suvorexant is one of the 5 major U.S. FDA filings Merck anticipates for 2012 and 2013. (Reporting By Debra Sherman; editing by Mark Porter)