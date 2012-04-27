April 27 Merck & Co reported quarterly
earnings slightly above Wall Street forecasts, but revenue
trailed expectations on generic competition and reduced revenue
from alliances with other drugmakers.
The U.S. drugmaker on Friday reported net income
attributable to Merck of $1.74 billion, or 56 cents per share,
for the first quarter. That compared with $1.04 billion, or 34
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned 99 cents per
share. Analysts, on average, expected 98 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker reported global revenue of $11.73
billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $11.82
billion.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)