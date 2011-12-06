(Fixes day reference in first paragraph)

By Tan Ee Lyn

HONG KONG Dec 6 Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday that it will establish a new Asian R&D headquarters in Beijing and commit $1.5 billion to research and development in China over the next five years.

In an interview with Reuters in late 2010, the company said it expected emerging markets to make up a bigger part of total revenue in coming years because of an explosion in chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

It said seven countries -- Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Russia, South Korea and Turkey -- were especially important.

By the end of 2010, emerging markets were responsible for about 18 percent of overall global business and that figure was estimated to grow to 25 percent by 2013, the company said.

The United States is Merck's largest market, generating between 40 and 45 percent of revenue. (Additional reporting by Bangalore Equities Newsroom)