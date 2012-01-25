(Follows alerts)
Jan 25 Merck said the U.S. health
regulator approved an updated label for its cholesterol
treatment Vytorin to show that the drug effectively lowered bad
cholesterol in patients with a kidney disease, and reduced the
risk of vascular events.
The new labelling reflects the findings of a study named
SHARP, which showed that the drug reduced the risk for major
vascular events in patients with moderate to severe chronic
kidney disease.
The major vascular events in the study referred to non-fatal
heart attack or cardiac death, stroke or revascularization
procedure.
Chronic kidney disease is associated with an increased risk
of cardiovascular disease, Merck said in a statement.
Merck shares closed at $38.77 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
