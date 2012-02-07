* Pill cuts heart attacks, after missing mark in prior study
Feb 7 Merck & Co experimental
blood thinner Vorapaxar met the main goal of significantly
reducing clots and related cardiovascular problems in a large
clinical study, but results were marred by the same bleeding
risks seen in a large earlier trial.
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker provided only general results of
its so-called TRA-2P study on Tuesday, saying details will be
presented at the American College of Cardiology scientific
meeting in March. Merck said it would review the data from both
late-stage trials to determine next steps, including possibly
seeking approval for the oral blood clot preventer.
The company said patients receiving the medicine in
combination with standard treatment had significantly lower
combined risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, stroke or
the need for artery-opening procedures than those who received
standard treatment alone.
But Merck said there was a significant increase in bleeding,
including brain hemorrhage, although there was a lower risk of
such hemorrhage in patients without a history of stroke.
"We do not yet know the magnitude of the efficacy nor the
bleeding risk in these patients," ISI Group analyst Mark
Schoenebaum said in a research report.
Schoenebaum said the effectiveness of the drug in the trial
was a positive surprise, but added that it had virtually no
chance of reaching the market due to reappearance of bleeding
risk.
Prospects for Vorapaxar, once deemed a potential $3
billion-a-year product, have dimmed in the past year due to a
pair of setbacks. In November, it failed in another big trial to
reduce the same types of cardiovascular events, while tripling
the risk of bleeding in the brain. In early 2011, an independent
safety monitoring board deemed the drug inappropriate for
patients who had suffered a stroke because of bleeding risk.
But Merck, which ranks behind Pfizer Inc, has held
out hope that the drug's overall safety and effectiveness would
be proven in ongoing trials and give it an important place in
some treatment groups.
Merck obtained Vorapaxar through its $41 billion acquisition
in late 2009 of rival drugmaker Schering Plough. At the time, it
was considered the crown jewel of Schering Plough's drug
pipeline, but bleeding risks emerged barely a year after the
merger.
Shares of Merck were down less than 0.1 percent at $38.38 in
morning trading.
