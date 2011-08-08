NEW YORK Aug 8 The U.S. Department of Justice has issued Merck & Co (MRK.N) a subpoena seeking information about the drugmaker's marketing of three drugs acquired in its 2009 merger with Schering-Plough Corp.

The subpoena, which Merck disclosed in its quarterly securities filing, involves the brain cancer drug Temodar, hepatitis C medicine Peg-Intron, and Intron A, which is approved for hepatitis C as well as for forms of cancer.

The subpoena seeks information from January 2004 to the present "in a federal health care investigation under criminal statutes," Merck said in its filing. The company said it is cooperating with the probe. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)