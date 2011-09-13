* Second interim analysis of IMPROVE-IT trial delayed
Sept 13 Merck & Co (MRK.N) said on Tuesday an
interim analysis of a clinical trial of its cholesterol drug
Vytorin will be delayed, though the company's chief financial
officer said the delay would not affect the overall timing of
its regulatory review.
Whitehouse Station, New Jersey-based Merck said the
executive committee overseeing a trial known as IMPROVE-IT has
scheduled the study's second interim analysis for the first
quarter of 2012, rather than late 2011, as previously
anticipated.
Peter Kellogg, Merck's CFO, said at the Morgan Stanley
global healthcare conference that the delay is purely one of
scheduling and will not affect overall timing of the trial,
expected to be complete in 2013.
"That has not been part of the discussion so far," he
said.
Vytorin is a pill that combines two cholesterol-lowering
drugs -- Zocor, or simvastatin, and Zetia, or ezetimibe. It has
been dogged by safety concerns for several years.
The IMPROVE-IT trial is testing whether Vytorin reduces
major heart heart problems in patients with acute coronary
syndrome, a term that describes chest pains, unstable angina
and other symptoms caused by a sudden reduction in blood flow
to the heart. The trial compares Vytorin to Zocor alone.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston and Michele Gershberg in
New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)