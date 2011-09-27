PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 27 Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) is bringing in an executive from outside the pharmaceutical industry as its chief strategy officer.
The company announced on Tuesday the appointment of Cuong Viet Do as chief strategy officer, effective Oct. 3.
Do, 45, has been senior vice president of corporate strategy and business development at manufacturer TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL.N), formerly known as Tyco Electronics, and previously was senior vice president at PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK).
In those roles, Do worked on strategy regarding mergers and acquisitions and emerging markets -- the latter of which is a crucial focus for Merck. Before Lenovo, he worked at consulting firm McKinsey & Co from 1989 to 2006.
Do replaces Mervyn Turner, who retired this summer after 26 years with Merck. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.