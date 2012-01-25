BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 25 European regulators approved the sale of Merck KGaA's Rebif treatment for patients with early stage multiple sclerosis, the German company said on Wednesday.
The approval for Rebif is valid immediately in all 27 member states of the European Union, it said.
Multiple sclerosis, which affects 2.5 million people worldwide, is a chronic and progressive disease that attacks the central nervous system. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC- SEC filing