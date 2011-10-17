ArcelorMittal sees 2017 global steel demand up 0.5-1.5 pct
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 ArcelorMittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.
TOKYO Oct 17 Merck & Co has ended a licensing agreement with Japan Tobacco to develop and market an experimental agent that stimulates bone growth for the treatment of osteoporosis, which the Japanese company said it would now drop from development.
Japan Tobacco said the decision would have a minor impact on its earnings, although it gave no details.
The two firms concluded the deal in 2008, giving Merck worldwide rights outside of Japan to develop and market the Japan Tobacco compound.
Japan Tobacco is the world's third-largest cigarette maker but has been pushing into the pharmaceutical sector to offset lost profits from shrinking domestic demand for tobacco products. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.