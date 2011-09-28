* Drugmakers end joint venture begun in 1989
* Quality lapses sparked Pepcid, Mylanta recalls
* J&J acquires full interest in Mylanta, Pepcid factory
By Ransdell Pierson
Sept 28 Merck & Co (MRK.N) has sold for $175
million its half interest in a longtime joint venture with
Johnson & Johnson, giving J&J full rights in North America to
over-the-counter heartburn drugs Pepcid and Mylanta that J&J
recalled in the past two years due to quality control lapses.
The transaction also gives J&J (JNJ.N) exclusive rights to
other consumer brands sold by the two companies in the United
States and Canada through their 22-year-old joint venture,
while Merck retains rights to Pepcid outside North America,
Merck said in a release.
The deal also gives J&J full ownership of the joint
venture's manufacturing plant in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where
Mylanta and Pepcid -- formerly a top-selling Merck prescription
drug -- are made.
U.S. regulators in July 2010 cited a dozen quality-control
problems at the factory that paved the way for widely
publicized recalls of Pepcid.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration highlighted problems
with test procedures and record-keeping at the factory. The
agency, for example, said consumers had complained that
different products were packaged together, including
berry-flavored Pepcid tablets mixed in with mint-flavored
Pepcid.
Merck on Wednesday said it was selling its interest in the
joint venture to focus on the consumer products division it
acquired through its 2009 merger with Schering-Plough Corp. The
unit's brands include the antihistamine Claritin and Dr.
Scholl's foot care products.
J&J in the past two years has had to recall hundreds of
millions of bottles and packages of other over-the-counter
consumer brands that it made in its own plants and sold through
its McNeil consumer healthcare division.
The many recalls damaged J&J's reputation and have hurt its
earnings. The diversified healthcare company is making costly
upgrades to McNeil plants under federal supervision to restock
stores with its recalled brands, including Tylenol and Motrin
painkillers, Rolaids antacids and its Benadryl and Zyrtec
allergy drugs.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)