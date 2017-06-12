(Corrects paragraph 3 to remove reference to Keytruda not being
approved for blood cancer)
June 12 Merck & Co said on Monday it
paused enrolments in two late-stage studies testing its
immunotherapy drug Keytruda used in combination with other
therapies to treat multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
The company said the action followed recommendation by an
external data monitoring committee and would allow for
additional information to be collected to better understand more
reports of death in the Keytruda groups.
Keytruda is already approved to treat lung cancer and
advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)