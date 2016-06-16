June 16 Advanced lung cancer patients who took
Merck & Co's Keytruda immuno-oncology medicine in a
large trial and were previously untreated went longer without
their disease worsening and showed a survival advantage over
those given standard chemotherapy, the drugmaker said on
Thursday.
An independent data monitoring board recommended that the
late-stage trial be stopped due to the favorable results, Merck
said, thereby allowing patients who were taking chemotherapy to
switch over to the company's treatment.
Keytruda, which takes the brakes off the immune system by
blocking a protein called PD-1, is already approved for patients
who have undergone previous chemotherapy for advanced non-small
lung cancer. Merck hopes the new data will allow the injectable
drug, which has a list price of about $150,000 a year, to be
used earlier as a treatment for the most common form of lung
cancer.
The company, whose shares rose 1.1 percent in early trading,
said it would provide detailed data from the study at an
upcoming medical meeting.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)