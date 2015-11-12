UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
FRANKFURT Nov 12 Merck KGaA lifted its full-year guidance for core earnings before one-offs to include the $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich, which has cleared regulatory hurdles.
The German drugs and chemicals maker on Thursday said it now sees adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 3.58-3.65 billion euros ($3.84-$3.92 billion), where it had previously expected 3.45-3.55 billion.
In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA gained 10 percent to 944 million euros, beating the 882 million expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* France's Suez said on Monday that following an announcement on March 8th of a project to acquire GE Water & Process Technologies together with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, it has successfully priced an offering of 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in senior unsecured notes that constitutes the first step in refinancing the acquisition.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)