FRANKFURT May 19 German drugs and chemicals
maker Merck KGaA expects adjusted core earnings to
increase by up to 18.5 percent this year, helped by additional
profit from a takeover of lab supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich.
Merck forecast full-year earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off
items, to rise to between 4.1 billion euros ($4.6 billion) and
4.3 billion euros, up from 3.63 billion in 2015.
The group, which is the world's largest maker of liquid
crystals for flat screens, had previously targeted growth in
adjusted EBITDA of as much as 20 percent this year.
First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 27 percent to 1.08
billion euros, edging past the average estimate of 1.05 million
euros by analysts in a Reuters poll.
