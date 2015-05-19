* Sees 2015 adj EBITDA of 3.45-3.55 bln euros vs 3.39 bln

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, May 19 The recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials and a strong U.S. dollar will help Merck KGaA to counter a drop in revenue from its best-selling drug this year, it said on Tuesday.

However, shares in the company dropped 1.7 percent, the biggest decline on Germany's blue-chip DAX index, as analysts' expressed concern at a 15.9 percent fall in currency-adjusted sales of multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment Rebif -- its biggest medicine -- in the first quarter of this year.

The stock had previously gained 5.6 percent since the beginning of May.

The German diversified chemicals and healthcare group forecast adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.45-3.55 billion euros ($3.9-4.0 billion) for 2015, up from 3.39 billion last year.

The forecast, which does not include the $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp to be wrapped up around mid-year, implies an increase in adjusted EBITDA of between 1.8 and 4.8 percent.

But excluding the effect of currency swings and takeovers, Merck expects flat sales at its healthcare division this year, moderate sales growth at its lab supplies business and slight growth in high-tech chemicals such as liquid crystals for display screens.

Rebif, an established injectable drug to treat MS, is battling stiff competition from a new generation of oral drugs against the debilitating disease.

Currency-adjusted sales of cancer drug Erbitux also declined 5.9 percent in the first quarter, hurt by lower prices in some European countries.

Merck saw quarterly adjusted EBITDA rise 5.7 percent to 853 million euros for the group, below the 862 million euros expected on average by analysts.

