FRANKFURT May 19 Merck KGaA said European Union antitrust regulators had concerns "of a limited nature" about its planned takeover of laboratory supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich but it expects to wrap up the deal around mid-year.

The group expects to address the EU's concerns and close the transaction not long after June 30 at the latest, Merck's finance chief Marcus Kuhnert told journalists in a conference call on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)