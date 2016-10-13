FRANKFURT Oct 13 Germany's healthcare and chemicals group Merck KGaA

* Says it has identified 20 million euros ($22.4 million) in additional revenue synergies per year from the takeover of biotech supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich. nFWN13D03M]

* Total synergies from integrating the business will reach about 280 million euros from 2018, up from 260 million previously targeted, according to presentation slides for investors posted on the company's website.

* Says no large acquisitions worth more than 500 million euros will be on the agenda for the next two years, unless they can be financed by divestments.

* The drug development pipeline promises more than 2 billion euros in sales 2022, when adjusted for the risk of setbacks in development and regulatory approval process.

* Merck's healthcare division, under pressure from competing products, is committed to achieving at least stable organic sales until 2018.

* Regular portfolio reviews and "active capital allocation" would continue, the diversified family-controlled company said in the slides ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)