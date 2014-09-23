By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 23
LONDON, Sept 23 Banks have lined up a $15.6
billion financing to back drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA's
acquisition of U.S. company Sigma-Aldrich Corp
, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Merck agreed on Monday to acquire Sigma-Aldrich for $17
billion in cash to boost its lab supplies business, the biggest
takeover in the German group's history.
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale have
underwritten the $15.6 billion financing that includes $4
billion of three-year term loans and an $11.6 billion bridge
loan that will be refinanced through the bond market, the
banking sources said.
The loans will launched for syndication to other banks this
week, with a bank meeting due to take place next week, the
bankers said.
"There is a lot of liquidity in the loan market at the
moment and banks should have good appetite for this deal," one
of the banking sources said.
Merck was not immediately available to comment on the
financing details.
Merck said it will acquire Sigma-Aldrich shares for $140
apiece. The deal was approved by Sigma-Aldrich's management but
still needs acceptance from more than 50 percent of the target's
shareholders.
