Dec 6 Merck & Co Inc's drug that
harnesses the immune system to fight cancer showed promise in
Hodgkin lymphoma patients whose disease had progressed following
prior therapies, according to data from a small, early stage
trial being presented at a medical meeting.
In the ongoing study of 29 patients, 66 percent had a
meaningful response to the drug, Keytruda, after 24 weeks of
treatment, including six patients (21 percent) who achieved
complete remission.
Six other patients in the Keynote-013 study unveiled on
Saturday had stable disease at the time data was analyzed, while
the lymphoma progressed in four patients.
"The drug is outstanding," said Dr. Craig Moskowitz, the
study's principal investigator from Memorial Sloan Kettering
Cancer Center in New York.
"It may be a small patient population, but it is really
remarkable," he said. "And it's really well tolerated."
There are about 9,000 new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma in the
United States in 2014, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma
Society. About a quarter are likely to relapse after initially
successful treatment, highlighting the need for new options.
Keytruda (pembrolizumab) belongs to a new class of drugs
called PD-1 inhibitors that have generated great enthusiasm in
the medical community. They work by blocking a mechanism tumors
use to camouflage themselves from the immune system, allowing it
to recognize and attack the cancer.
Patients in the study had either had a stem cell transplant
or were ineligible for one, and all had been previously treated
with the Seattle Genetics Inc drug Adcetris.
The average time to response with Keytruda was 12 weeks,
according to data being presented at the American Society of
Hematology meeting in San Francisco. The median duration of
response had not yet been reached. Patients will stay on the
drug until their cancer progresses.
Keytruda this year was approved to treat advanced melanoma -
the deadliest form of skin cancer - making it the first drug
from the PD-1 class to reach the U.S. market. Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co is developing a rival medicine.
This marks the first Keytruda data reported against a type
of blood cancer. It is also being tested in lung, breast,
bladder, gastric, and head and neck cancers.
The most common side effect was shortness of breath,
Moskowitz said. One patient discontinued treatment due to
pneumonitis, an inflammation of the lung tissue.
