Sept 4 U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the
use of Merck & Co Inc's immuno-oncology drug Keytruda,
also known as pembrolizumab, as a treatment for patients with
advanced melanoma who are no longer responding to other
therapies.
The drug is the first in a promising new class designed to
help the body's own immune system fend off cancer by blocking a
protein known as Programmed Death receptor (PD-1), or a related
target known as PD-L1, used by tumors to evade disease-fighting
cells.
Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is diagnosed in
around 76,000 Americans each year and around 10,000 will die
from the disease annually, according to the National Cancer
Institute.
The FDA said in a statement that clinical trials of Keytruda
showed that it shrank tumors in around 24 percent of patients
with advanced melanoma whose disease worsened after prior
treatment.
The agency had designated Keytruda as a "breakthrough
therapy," and approved the drug nearly two months ahead of an
Oct. 28 decision deadline.
