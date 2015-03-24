March 24 Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday
a large study of its Keytruda melanoma treatment will be
stopped early because an independent monitoring committee
determined the drug succeeded in its goal of prolonging survival
in previously untreated patients with advanced melanoma.
The medicine, a so-called PD-1 inhibitor that works by
taking the brakes off the immune system, is already approved to
treat patients who have failed to benefit from standard
treatments, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Yervoy.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)