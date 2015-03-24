(Adds details on Keytruda, melanoma, rival Bristol-Myers drug)
By Ransdell Pierson
March 24 Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday
that it would stop a large study of its Keytruda melanoma
treatment early because an independent monitoring committee
determined the drug succeeded in its goal of prolonging survival
in previously untreated patients at advanced stage of the
disease.
The medicine, a PD-1 inhibitor that works by taking the
brakes off the immune system, is already approved to treat
patients who have failed to benefit from standard treatments,
including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Yervoy.
Patients taking Keytruda showed meaningful improvement in
overall survival and in delayed progression of disease, compared
with those taking Yervoy, Merck said.
The data, if regulators agree, could allow Merck to widen
its marketing of Keytruda to people being treated for the first
time for the dangerous skin disease.
Shares of Merck were up 1 percent at $59.30 in early
trading.
"Keytruda is the first anti-PD-1 therapy to demonstrate a
survival advantage compared to the standard of care for the
first-line treatment of advanced melanoma," Merck said in a
release. It noted that data from the study will be presented at
a medical meeting next month in Philadelphia.
About 76,000 Americans are diagnosed every year with
melanoma, which is highly linked to sun exposure, and more than
9,700 die from the disease, according to the National Cancer
Institute.
Merck said safety of Keytruda in the halted study was
similar to that seen in earlier trials, where the most common
side effects were fatigue, coughing, nausea and other mostly
mild reactions.
Keytruda in September became the first PD-1 inhibitor
approved by U.S. regulators. Three months later, the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration approved Bristol-Myers' Opdivo, also for
patients with advanced melanoma who no longer respond to other
drugs. It also works by blocking the PD-1 protein.
AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and other
drugmakers are also developing PD-1 inhibitors, or similar drugs
known as PD-L1 inhibitors. Wall Street expects the products to
generate combined annual sales of more than $30 billion by 2025,
with lung cancer seen as the most lucrative potential use.
Merck aims by midyear to seek U.S. approval of Keytruda for
non small cell lung cancer, the most common form of the disease.
Bristol-Myers in January said it was halting a trial of
Opdivo for lung cancer, also at the advice of independent
monitors, when it became clear the drug extended survival
compared with standard chemotherapy.
