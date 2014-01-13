Jan 13 Merck & Co said on Monday it is
pursuing strategic options for its animal health and consumer
businesses and expects to complete any action it takes this
year.
The company could "determine the most value-creating option
for each and could reach different decisions about the two
businesses," Merck said in a statement ahead of a presentation
at an investor conference later in the day.
In November, Merck said it was looking at options for
separating these businesses. Last week, Reuters and other
outlets reported that bankers said Novartis AG was
discussing swapping its animal health and human vaccines
businesses for Merck's over-the-counter products unit.
Merck shares were trading at $49.96 before the bell, up from
$49.86 at Friday's close.