FRANKFURT, June 17 German drugmaker Merck KGaA
agreed with Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical to
terminate a license agreement over Ono's experimental multiple
sclerosis (MS) drug ceralifimod.
Merck, the maker of MS drug Rebif, said on Tuesday the
project did "not meet Merck's threshold for continued
investment".
Merck bought worldwide exclusive license rights from Ono for
the development and commercialization of ceralifimod outside of
Japan, Korea and Taiwan in October 2011.
The drug candidate is currently in the second of three
phases typically required for regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)