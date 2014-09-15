(Adds Merck comment, details on side effects, effectiveness)
By Ransdell Pierson
Sept 15 Merck & Co said it will seek U.S.
approval next year for its long-delayed experimental
osteoporosis drug, odanacatib, after it proved effective in a
late-stage trial but was associated with rare thigh-bone
fractures seen with standard treatments.
The once-weekly pill, deemed a potential blockbuster product
by some industry analysts, significantly reduced risk of
fractures of the hip and spine, and of non-vertebral fractures,
compared with placebo, Merck said on Monday.
The trial, called LOFT, involved almost 17,000 women, 65
years or older, who had been diagnosed with the bone-thinning
disease that primarily affects postmenopausal women.
Although the overall rate of side effects was similar in the
two patient groups, those taking odanacatib had slightly higher
incidence of death and atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular
heartbeat that can cause stroke.
There were similar numbers of cardiovascular events in both
patient groups, although a numerically higher incidence of
strokes in the odanacatib group was not deemed statistically
significant.
Five patients taking odanacatib developed atypical fractures
of the thigh-bone, compared with none in the placebo group.
Similar rare femur fractures have been among the most
worrisome side effects of the leading class of treatments,
called bisphosphonates, which include Merck's own Fosamax and
generic forms of it sold by others.
Keith Kaufman, a senior Merck research official, said all
patients who developed the thigh fractures had encountered some
form of trauma and had severe osteoporosis. By contrast, he said
many such fractures associated with bisphosphonates have been
"spontaneous."
Kaufman noted that certain skin lesions occurred more often
in patients taking odanacatib, than those in the placebo group,
but said the condition went away or moderated after treatment
was stopped.
"The safety profile (of odanacatib) has some red flags"
which could create concern among regulators, BMO Capital Markets
analyst Alex Arfaei said in a research note. Even so, he said
odanacatib's benefits appear to outweigh its risks.
Arfaei predicted the drug will be approved by early 2016 and
have sales of $536 million in 2020.
In a late-stage trial whose results were described in 2012,
odanacatib demonstrated effectiveness in preventing fractures,
boosting Wall Street hopes that the new type of osteoporosis
treatment would be approved and eventually generate annual sales
of up to $2 billion.
Merck initially planned to seek marketing approval in the
first half of 2013. But the company early last year said it
would delay its filing until 2014 because of certain "safety
issues" that needed to be resolved in an ongoing extension of
the LOFT study.
Kaufman said the marketing application has now been delayed
again, until 2015, "to collect additional long-term data" on the
relative benefit and risk of odanacatib.
Odanacatib works by blocking cathepsin K, an enzyme involved
in the body's natural process of resorbing bone.
Merck shares closed down 3 cents at $59.52 Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli,
Bernard Orr)