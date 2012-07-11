* Regulatory filings planned for first-half 2013
* Merck shares rise 2.2 percent
July 11 A pivotal trial of Merck & Co's
experimental osteoporosis drug Odanacatib has shown that it
reduces fracture risk, prompting outside monitors to recommend
that the study be stopped early.
The Data Monitoring Committee also said that safety issues
"in certain selected areas," need to be followed, Merck said in
a statement on Wednesday.
Shares of Merck, which closed at $41.21 on the New York
Stock Exchange, were up more than 2 percent at $42.12 in after
hours trading.
The company said it expects to submit regulatory
applications for U.S., European and Japanese approval of
odanacatib in the first half of next year.
The drug is designed to block cathepsin K, the major enzyme
in osteoclasts that is responsible for breakdown of existing
bone tissue.
The pivotal study involved 16,000 post-menopausal women with
osteoporosis.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley)