July 11 A pivotal trial of Merck & Co's
experimental osteoporosis drug odanacatib has shown that it
reduces fracture risk, prompting outside monitors to recommend
that the study be stopped early.
News that the novel drug was shown to be effective sent
shares of Merck up more than 3 percent.
The company said it expects to take a number of months to
wind up the trial, which began in 2007, but will continue with
an extension trial to follow up on certain safety issues flagged
by the Data Monitoring Committee.
Merck said it expects to submit regulatory applications for
U.S., European and Japanese approval of odanacatib in the first
half of next year.
The oral drug, taken weekly, is considered more convenient
than an older class of osteoporosis drugs known as
bisphosphonates. Sales of Merck's bisphosphonate drug Fosamax
reached $3 billion in 2007, but that revenue has plunged since
emergence of generic competition in early 2008.
Bisphosphonate use has also declined due to safety concerns
including the risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw, a severe bone
disease.
Wall Street analysts, on average, have forecast annual sales
of odanacatib at $402 million by 2016, according to Thomson
Pharma.
Credit Suisse analyst Catherine Arnold recently raised her
2020 sales estimate for the drug to $1.1 billion from $350
million, citing meaningful differences in fracture rates to
bisphosphonates and the likelihood that more osteoporosis
sufferers would take medication if a potentially safer option
were available.
Odanacatib is designed to block cathepsin K, the major
enzyme in osteoclasts that is responsible for breakdown of
existing bone tissue.
The pivotal study involved over 16,000 post-menopausal women
with osteoporosis. It was expected to continue until hip
fractures had been reported in 237 patients. Merck said the
interim analysis was conducted when around 70 percent of the
targeted number of hip fractures had been reported.
The company said it expects to report final results from the
study next year.
Shares of Merck rose more than 3 percent in after-hours
trading to $42.49. Earlier, the stock closed at $41.21 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
