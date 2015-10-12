TEL AVIV Oct 12 Merck KGaA is betting
on its oncology pipeline to revitalise the German drugmaker as
it sees falling sales from its best-selling medicine, multiple
sclerosis treatment Rebif.
Luciano Rossetti, head of global research and development at
Merck's biopharma business Merck Serono, said the company is in
a "rapid evolution", with up to 80 percent of its pipeline
focused on oncology and immuno-oncology.
In addition to Rebif and cancer drug Erbitux, which were
partially developed in Israel and already on the market, "we
finally have activity in innovation in terms of new products
coming in the pipeline," he told Reuters during a visit to
Israel.
"The company is in a pretty critical time, with a late-stage
pipeline in which there could be important filings and
launches," he said.
Rossetti, who joined the company from U.S. drugmaker Merck
& Co 15 months ago, said the innovation taking place at
the German Merck was generating enthusiasm among its employees.
"We see people who want to work with us in R&D. This wasn't
true a few years ago," he said.
Rebif, an established injectable MS drug, faces competition
from a new generation of oral drugs. Rebif sales dropped a
currency-adjusted 12 percent in the second
quarter.
At the forefront of Merck's cancer pipeline is avelumab, a
treatment that harnesses the power of the immune system, which
it is developing with Pfizer. Bristol-Myers Squibb
and Merck & Co already have already received approval
for cancer immunotherapies, a field that is developing quickly.
Avelumab is in an advanced Phase 3 trial for the treatment
of non-small cell lung cancer and has been fast-tracked by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Merkel cell
carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer.
Merck expects the first commercial launch of the antibody in
2017 and is working towards at least one additional launch for
different cancers every year through 2022.
Another cancer drug is evofosfamide, with data from two
Phase III trials expected by year-end. Merck and its partner
Threshold Pharmaceuticals may file for regulatory
approval in mid-2016, with a 2017 launch possible to treat
pancreatic cancer and soft tissue sarcoma.
"Even though we are mid-sized, our pipeline is very rich,"
Rossetti said, adding that the alliance with Pfizer will enable
the companies to combine compounds with avelumab to treat
various cancers.
"That is the strength of the alliance," he said. "We have
more than enough critical mass in oncology."
